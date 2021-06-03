Mohammed Kudus, Kwame Poku train with Black Stars teammates

Black Stars training session

Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed and USM Alger attacker Kwame Opoku are the latest arrivals in the camp of the Black Stars.

The duo joined their colleagues in Cape Coast on Wednesday and got down to business in the afternoon. Their arrival shot the number of players to nineteen (19).



Ghana has lined up two International friendly matches this month to test the team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that get underway in September.



The Black Stars will play the Atlas Lions of Morocco in Rabat, on Tuesday, June 8 before hosting the Elephants of Ivory Coast in Cape Coast on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The team has been training at the Cape Coast stadium ahead of the two matches.



The Nineteen players are – Kwame Opoku, Kudus Mohammed, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Razak Abalora, Donald Ibrahim, Gideon Mensah, Andy Yiadom, Philemon Baffuor, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Agyei, Nicholas Opoku, Ismail Ganiyu, Emmanuel Lomotey, Baba Idrissu, Moro Salifu, Joel Fameyeh, Gladson Awako, Emmanuel Gyasi and Rashid Nortey.