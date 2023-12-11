Mohammed Kudus' West Ham hit by strange sickness bug

West Ham United midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus’ West Ham United suffered a sickness bug ahead of their 5-0 defeat to Fulham on Sunday, December 10, 2024.

West Ham suffered a shocking and humiliating defeat to Fulham in a round 15 match of the 2023/2024 Premier League season.



Raul Jimenez, Willian, Tosin Adarabioyo, Harry Wilson and Brazilian Vinicius were all on target as Fulham chalked an emphatic victory over the Hammers.



It emerged after the game that some players at West Ham suffered strange sickness ahead of the match.



According to a report by The Athletic, some players and staff of West Ham suffered a sickness that hit the team’s camp ahead of the game.



Pablo Fornals, who started the game, was one of those most affected by the sickness bug.

Manager David Moyes was also left feeling unwell, along with other members of the first-team squad. This included Edson Alvarez and Emerson Palmieri, who were both missing from the starting line-up.



Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola missed the fixture, too, but his absence was down to a wrist injury.



Mohammed Kudus was however not mentioned as one of the players who suffered the sickness. Kudus started the game and was subbed in the 64th minute of the game.



Coach David Moyes will be hoping to have a full house when his side travels to Germany to play Freiburg on Thursday, December, December 14, 2023.



EK