Mohammed Kudus among top scorers in Europa League chart

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is among the leading scorers in the Europa League after just a game in the group stage.

The West Ham midfielder's brace against Backa Topola has seen him join former Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Moroccan forward Ayoub El Kaabi on the leading goal-scorers chart.



Other players on the list are Brighton and Hove Albion's Joao Pedro as well as Sparta Prague's Ladislav Krejci.



Kudus and his West Ham teammates will travel to Germany for their second Group A game, with the Ghana international looking forward to adding to his tally.



Having joined the Hammers in the summer transfer window, the talented attacking midfielder has started two game, both of which he was adjudged Man of the Match.

However, he is yet to start a game in the English Premier League despite making three substitute appearances.



Kudus moved to England after a stellar campaign in the Dutch Eredivisie with Ajax Amsterdam last season.



