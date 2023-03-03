0
Mohammed Kudus assists goal for Ajax in 3-0 win against Graafschap

Kudus FnbulMBWAI 1wX.jfif The win means Ajax are through to the semi-finals of the competition

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohamed Kudus was in action for Ajax on Thursday night when the team locked horns with Graafschap.

The two clubs today faced off in the quarter-finals of this season’s Dutch KNVB Cup to fight for a win to advance to the last four stage.

In a game that excited fans, Ajax took the lead after just 13 minutes when Jorge Sanchez scored with an assist from Dutch forward of Ghanaian descent Brian Brobbey.

Later in the 26th minute, Mohammed Kudus produced some piece of magic and set up Steven Bergwijn with a chance to find the back of the Graafschap net.

The former Tottenham Hotspur winger was up to the task and equalised to double the lead for Ajax before the halftime break.

Courtesy of a third goal from Dutch-Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey in the second half, Ajax cruised to a 3-0 win at the end of the KNVB quarter-final contest against Graafschap.

The win means Ajax are through to the semi-finals of the competition,.

