Mohammed Kudus cameos in Ajax’s 2-0 win at PEC Zwolle

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus dazzled with magical displays on Sunday evening when he featured for Ajax in their 2-0 win against PEC Zwolle.

The two clubs locked horns at the MAC3PARK Stadion to battle for three points on matchday 26 of the Dutch Eredivisie.



Although Mohammed Kudus missed out on a starting role, he was introduced in the second half to replace veteran midfielder Davy Klaassen.



Taking advantage of the chance to play again, the Black Stars sensation impressed with his delightful touches and passing to ensure Ajax continued to dominate the opponent en route to picking the maximum points.

On the matchday, first-half goals from winger David Neres and defender Nicolas Tagliafico did the trick for the visitors to condemn PEC Zwolle to the defeat at their own backyard.



In midweek, Mohammed Kudus will be in action once again when Ajax takes on Young Boys in the Uefa Europa League.