Mohammed Kudus details why he loves to play with freedom

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus believes that playing with freedom allows him to express himself and bring the best out of him.

Kudus is currently dominating the headlines across Europe following his scoring form for the Dutch champions this season.

The 22-year-old has scored nine goals in 15 appearances for the Sons of the Gods in all competitions.

"Because a lot of players in Ghana are very strong and fast, a lot of defensive midfielders are trained. My old coach gave me the freedom to play my own game. He helped in that development and didn't try to get a defensive midfielder from me. to make," Kudus told the club's website.

"As a kid I was always given the ball to make moves. Even if I lost it ten times, I kept trying. No matter where I am, I still play with that same creativity and joy. It has shaped me into the player I am today am.

"I want to score more and finish better."

