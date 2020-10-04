Mohammed Kudus excluded from Ajax team to face FC Groningen today

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has been left out of Ajax Amsterdam team for their Eredivisie game on Sunday, October, 4.

Kudus didn't make the match squad to face FC Groningen at the Euroborg stadium due to an injury.



The 20-year-old sustained an injury during training on Thursday but the extent of the injury remains unknown.



Kudus has been in great form in the last two games he has played for Ajax, winning the Man of the Match award on his debut.

He provided an important assist for the match-winner last week as they beat Vitesse Arnheim 2-1 with ten men.



The midfielder's injury situation would be known on Monday, October, 5.



Kudus would join the Ghana camp in Turkey for the two friendlies against Mali and Qatar next week if he is passed fit.