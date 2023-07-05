1
Mohammed Kudus expected to fetch Ajax huge money in case of a transfer this summer

Kudus Mohammed 647578 Mohammed Kudus, Ghanaian international

Wed, 5 Jul 2023

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus will cost a lot of money if he is to move in the summer transfer window.

This is according to Dutch Journalist Mike Verweij.

Speaking on the Kick Off podcast, De Telegraaf’s Verweij said he believes Mohammed Kudus will cost huge money but not as big as what Ajax sold Antony to Manchester United last summer.

“Brighton are the most serious. But if Manchester United become serious about Kudus, then Erik ten Hag can do great things for his former club again just like when he bought Antony for €100m (£86.5m). Kudus won’t go for the same price but his price would surely go up,” Mike Vermeij said.

During the 2022/23 football season, Mohammed Kudus starred for Ajax although he had issues with injuries.

He finished the season with 18 goals after making 42 appearances in all competitions.

He also provided seven assists.

This summer, Mohammed Kudus is wanted by several clubs including Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

