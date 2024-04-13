Mohammed Kudus expresses admiration for Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus recently shared his admiration for Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Speaking in an interview, the Ghana international revealed that he looked up to Thiago during his upbringing due to the midfielder's creative style of play.



"I liked Thiago Alcantara a lot. I love players who play with creativity and try to entertain the fans and you can see that from how I try to play. He was just too smooth for me," Kudus expressed to Sky Sports.



Having faced Thiago in the Champions League while playing for Ajax, Kudus hailed him as the best opponent he has encountered.



"Thiago I will say, in the Champions League, when Ajax played against Liverpool. But I wasn’t surprised because he is my favourite player, to even be that close to him, he was too smooth. You can never get close, because he dictated the whole game," Kudus added.

Despite only joining West Ham from Ajax last summer, Kudus has made a significant impact for the Hammers.



With 13 goals across all competitions, he now holds the record as the highest-scoring Ghanaian for the club, surpassing Andre Ayew's tally of 12 goals.



Looking ahead, Mohammed Kudus aims to maintain his impressive form as West Ham prepares to host Fulham at the London Olympic Stadium in the upcoming Premier League fixture.