Mohammed Kudus’ first words to Ajax fans

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Dutch side, Ajax Amsterdam has released a video of Mohammed Kudus in which he introduces himself to his new fans, after his move from FC Nordsjælland was confirmed today.
The Black Stars forward has moved on a five-year deal from Danish giants FC Nordsjælland in a deal reportedly worth €9M plus variables.
Kudus has been one of the most prolific teenagers in Denmark this season, scoring 12 goals in 25 appearances for Nordsjælland.
This next chapter is a big step in the career of the highly rated 19 year old, who has gained the attention of the global media over the past few months for his exploits in the Danish Superliga.
Mohammed Kudus was also nominated for the 2020 Golden Boy Awards.
? ‘???????? ???????????????????? ????????????’— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 16, 2020
? ‘???????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????’
? ‘???????????????????? ???????? ???????? ????????????????’#KudusDream pic.twitter.com/ieI71ZpSdO
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Sammy Ameobi, Andre Ayew on target in Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City draw
- Sulley Muntari’s hopes of playing for Kaizer Chiefs dashed
- André Ayew urges Swansea City to fight on after setback against Nottingham
- Christian Atsu warms bench as Newcastle loses to Tottenham
- Alfred Duncan excited with Fiorentina victory over Lecce
- Read all related articles