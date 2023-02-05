Mohammed Kudus gets an assist in Ajax's 5-0 win over Cambuur

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus got an assist in Ajax's 5-0 win over Cambuur in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The Ghanaian player was handed a starting role in the match and played 90 minutes of action in the match as he played on the on the flanks in a 4-3-3 formation.



Ajax captain, Dusan Tadic scored the first goal in the 16th minute of the club before Steven Berghuis made it 2-0 with an assist from Mohammed Kudus.



It was a goal of beauty as Kudus lofted a short cross for Berghuis to head it in to double the lead.

Berghuis scored his second goal in the match four minutes after the hour mark to round up his brace.



Brobbey, who came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute, scored his first goal six minutes later before adding his second in the third minute of stoppage time for his 10th goal in Eredivisie this campaign.



The assist was Mohammed Kudus' first of the season to add to his seven league goals.