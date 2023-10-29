Mohammed Kudus handed first premier league start as West Ham face Everton

Mohammed Kudus

international Mohammed Kudus will make his first Premier League start for West Ham United in their game against Everton at the London Stadium on Sunday, October 29.

Kudus, 23, has been named in the starting eleven by Coach David Moyes in replacement for Tomas Soucek.



Despite joining the action in the second half in all his six games for West Ham, Kudus has been a delight to watch as most fans and football enthusiasts have called for his inclusion in first team selection following his exploits.



Kudus, a summer signing from Eredivisie side Ajax, made a phenomenal impact from the bench in the Hammers’ last Premier League outing, firing in a blistering late equalizer in a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United on Sunday, October 8.



Mohammed Kudus has made 9 appearances in all competitions for West Ham and scored three goals, two in the UEFA Europa League and one in the Premier League after six games.



Check the tweet below:

Sunday Hammers ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/lipecX7uso — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 29, 2023

