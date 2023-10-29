Mohammed Kudus handed first premier league start as West Ham face Everton

international Mohammed Kudus will make his first Premier League start for West Ham United in their game against Everton at the London Stadium on Sunday, October 29.
Kudus, 23, has been named in the starting eleven by Coach David Moyes in replacement for Tomas Soucek.
Despite joining the action in the second half in all his six games for West Ham, Kudus has been a delight to watch as most fans and football enthusiasts have called for his inclusion in first team selection following his exploits.
Kudus, a summer signing from Eredivisie side Ajax, made a phenomenal impact from the bench in the Hammers’ last Premier League outing, firing in a blistering late equalizer in a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United on Sunday, October 8.
Mohammed Kudus has made 9 appearances in all competitions for West Ham and scored three goals, two in the UEFA Europa League and one in the Premier League after six games.
Check the tweet below:
Sunday Hammers ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/lipecX7uso— West Ham United (@WestHam) October 29, 2023
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
LSN/KPE
- Jordan Ayew scores for Crystal Palace in Tottenham defeat
- Watch Jordan Ayew’s brilliant finish for Crystal Palace against Tottenham
- Reunion with Carl Hoefkens vital for my career revival - Kamal Sowah
- Arsenal to miss Thomas Partey for weeks after latest injury
- Thomas Partey's injury was not as a result of playing for Ghana - Mikel Arteta
- Read all related articles