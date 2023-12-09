Mohammed Kudus has been exceptional for West Ham in so many ways – David Moyes

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United manager, David Moyes is loving working with Ghana star Mohammed Kudus.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Fulham this weekend, the tactician said the Black Stars forward has been exceptional since joining the side.



He said he is confident that Mohammed Kudus will even get better as the season progresses.



“Mo has been exceptional in so many different ways. He’s been an assist-maker, he’s been a goalscorer for us, and I think he’s getting used to the demands of Premier League, and I think even from the opening games he’s improved greatly,” David Moyes said.

The West Ham United manager added, “I can only see him improving as time goes on, you have to remember this is a boy who has only come into the Premier League three months ago. It was quite late in the transfer window bringing him in and he’s played ever so well.



“He’s a good boy, working hard for the team, and scoring and making goals.”



The game between Fulham and West Ham United will be played on Sunday, December 10, at Craven Cottage.