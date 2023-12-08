Mohammed Kudus in action for West Ham in 2-1 win against Spurs

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus was in action for West Ham United on Thursday night and helped the team to come from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the English Premier League.

West Ham played away to Spurs today in a Week 15 encounter of the ongoing English top-flight league campaign.



Following a very good start to the game, Tottenham Hotspur took the lead after just 11 minutes when Cristian Romero equalised with a header.



Despite the efforts of Mohammed Kudus and his West Ham United teammates, they could not score before halftime.



After recess, the visitors upped their game and managed to score in the 52nd minute thanks to a strike from Jarrod Bowen.

Later in the 74th minute, deadball specialist James Ward-Prowse got his name on the scoresheet to secure a 2-1 win for West Ham United at full-time.



Mohammed Kudus lasted 88 minutes of the contest before he was substituted by Hammers manager David Moyes.



