Mohammed Kudus in talks to join West Ham after Brighton move stalled

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has reportedly had positive talks with Premier League side West Ham United for a potential move.

According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham are looking to sign Kudus as a replacement for Lucas Paqueta, who has drawn strong interest from Manchester City.



The report suggests Kudus is West Ham's priority and that the deal could only materialise if Paqueta's move to City is completed.



"West Ham now open initial talks to sign Mohammed Kudus — priority target in case Lucas Paquetá leaves to join Manchester City. Positive talks on the player side, Kudus open to the move — still waiting to approach Ajax as the deal will depend on Paquetá," he tweeted.



Mohammed Kudus is keen on Ajax's exit after three seasons and have received several proposals from notable European clubs.

He was on the verge of completing a move to Brighton and Hove Albion but the deal is on hold after failing to reach personal terms with the club.



The 23-year-old scored in Ajax's 4-1 win over Heracles in their opening game of the new season on Saturday, August 12, 2023.



The Ghanaian still has two years left on his contract after signing a five-year deal with Ajax in 2020 after his transfer from Nordsjaelland.



