Mohammed Kudus is GhanaWeb Footballer of the Year

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

GhanaWeb has named Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus as the most outstanding Ghanaian footballer in 2022.

Mohammed Kudus, in 2022 overcame injury worries to shoot himself into football stardom with great performances for Ajax and the Black Stars.



The attacking midfielder won the Dutch league title with Ajax in the year. The trophy was his third major honor with the Dutch giants as he won a double with them in the 2020/2021 season.



Kudus Mohammed after limited minutes from the bench in the opening half of the 2022/2023 season, fought his way back into the Ajax starting team with consistent performances in a striking role.



The midfielder-turned-striker has excelled as one of the best players in the UEFA Champions League this season.



Despite Ajax’s exit from the competition, Mohammed Kudus stood out, raking in 4 goals and two assists in six matches played.



In the Dutch league, Kudus has scored five goals in fourteen games for Ajax, making him the 15th top scorer in the Dutch league.

Kudus was also part of the Ghana team that qualified for the 2022 World Cup at the expense of Nigeria in March.



At the World Cup, Kudus announced himself to the world with outstanding displays in Ghana’s three group games.



Kudus scored two goals at the World Cup and won the Man of the Match in Ghana’s game against South Korea.



His performance in the tournament has seen him being linked with Barcelona, Liverpool, and Borussia Dortmund.



KPE