Mohammed Kudus is a very talented player; you look at him as a 10 - Ghana coach Chris Hughton

The Black Stars gaffer was full of praise for Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United's midfield maestro, Mohammed Kudus, has found himself at the center of a spirited debate, one that has now been fueled by the words of none other than Ghana's Chris Hughton.

In an exclusive interview with TalkSport, Coach Hughton didn't mince his words when he described Kudus as a "10," attributing to him the coveted label of a playmaker par excellence.



The statement adds another dimension to the ongoing discussion about the best position for the prodigious talent and the consequential role he should play on the field.



Kudus, who made a high-profile move from Dutch giants Ajax to West Ham United this summer, has wasted no time in making his mark on English soil.

“He’s a very talented player there’s no doubt. The type of player he is, you look at him as a 10 because he’s a goal scorer, you want to get him close to goal but he has had good success playing on that right hand side (as a winger)," he said.



The midfielder has notched up an impressive nine goals and contributed to 14 more in just 24 appearances across all competitions.