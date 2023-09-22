Mohammed Kudus is a weapon for West Ham - Ex-Chelsea star Joe Cole

Ex-Chelsea star, Joe Cole

Former West Ham and Chelsea star Joe Cole has showered praises on Mohammed Kudus following his impressive performance and maiden goal for the club in their 3-1 Europa League victory over Backa Topola.

Kudus, who recently made a high-profile £38 million move from Dutch giants Ajax, earned his first start for the Hammers in the match.



The Ghanaian international played a pivotal role in West Ham's comeback after Petar Stanic gave the Serbian visitors an unexpected lead.



Kudus applied relentless pressure on the opposition at the back post, resulting in Nemanja Petrovic turning Said Benrahma's cross into his own net in the 66th minute.



Four minutes later, Kudus completed the turnaround with a powerful header from a James Ward-Prowse corner.



Speaking on TNT Sports, Joe Cole expressed his admiration for Kudus's performance and predicted that the forward would become a valuable asset for David Moyes' West Ham squad.

"He [Kudus] looked like he was happy and settled," Cole remarked. "He is another weapon for David Moyes. I look at this team, and I see goals everywhere; it was a great night for West Ham."



Kudus' debut goal for West Ham takes his tally to five goals in six games this season, building on his impressive record of five goals for Ajax before joining the London Stadium.



The 23-year-old has consistently showcased his talent in European competitions, amassing nine goals in 18 games across the Champions League and Europa League.



Kudus will now be aiming for his first Premier League start when West Ham faces Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, eager to continue his remarkable run of form in the English top flight.



JNA/OGB