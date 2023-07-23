Mohammed Kudus is the best I have ever played against - Feyenoord defender

Mohammed Kudus, Ghanaian international

In a remarkable tribute to an exceptional talent, Feyenoord defender Quilindschy Hartman hailed Mohammed Kudus as the most formidable opponent he has ever encountered on the field.

Dutch fans were left excited by Hartman's profound praise for the Ghanaian prodigy, elevating Kudus to a new pedestal of respect and admiration.



As the accolades pour in, the young midfielder's prowess and impact in the sport are undeniable, solidifying his place among the game's elite.



Last season, the Ajax forward and the left back met three times. Hartman avoided his second yellow card following a foul on Kudus at the Classic in Amsterdam. After 25 minutes, Feyenoord coach Arne Slot intervened and changed the left back.

Mohammed Kudus after returning to the club to prepare for the upcoming season featured in Ajax's first pre season game against Shakhtar. He scored twice and provided an assist in the game.



In Ajax's second pre season game against Anderlecht on Saturday morning he started and completed the game for his side.



