Mohammed Kudus is the best player in 2022 World Cup - Kevin-Prince Boateng

Former Ghana international player, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Former Ghana international player, Kevin-Prince Boateng, is impressed with the performance of Mohammed Kudus for the Black Stars in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mohammed Kudus has been on fire in the ongoing World Cup and has been carrying the Black Stars on his back in Qatar.



The Ajax playmaker has scored twice, assisted once, and was added as the Man of the Match in Ghana's game against South Korea, and he has caught the eye of the world, including Kevin-Prince Boateng.



Kevin-Prince Boateng, who is currently working as a pundit in Germany, spoke about his admiration for the 22-year-old while proclaiming him the best player in the World Cup currently.

“Kudus is the best player in the World Cup at the moment and he overly impresses with what he does. It’s incredible what he can do with the ball."



“It will only be a matter of time before he moves, after the Dutch experience, to a top club,” Boateng said, “Kudus is currently the World Cup best player,” Kevin-Prince Boateng said on German television, Sport1, as quoted by All Football.



Meanwhile, Barcelona director Jordi Cruyff has revealed that they have been keeping tabs on Black Stars and Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus for the past year.