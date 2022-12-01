Mohammed Kudus joins Ahmed Musa to set enviable World Cup record

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus wrote his name in the history books on Monday afternoon when he netted a brace in the 3-2 win against South Korea.

The talented attacker has been the main man for the Black Stars since the 2022 FIFA World Cup commenced.



In the match against South Korea, Mohammed Kudus carried the Black Stars on his shoulders and netted a fine brace to propel his national team to a much-needed win.



That brace against the Asians saw the talented youngster become Ghana’s first-ever player to score two goals in a single match during a world cup tournament.



Additionally, he became the second youngest African player to score two goals in a World Cup match.

At 22 years and 118 days old, Mohammed Kudus is only behind Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa who holds the record (21y 254 days)



Courtesy of his outstanding displays at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mohammed Kudus has seen his stocks go up with a number of clubs in Europe chasing his signature.



Clubs including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal are all interested in his services and continue to monitor him.