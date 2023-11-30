Mohammed Kudus left out of West Ham Utd squad for Europa League tie against TSC Backa

Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars forward Mohammed Kudus has been left out of West Ham United's squad to face TSC Backa Topola in the UEFA Europa League.

According to sources close to the club, the Ghanaian was not named in the matchday squad due to illness.



The Hammers would need a win in the game today, November 29, 2023, to secure qualification to the next round.



Kudus has now missed his first game for West Ham United since completing his £38 million deal.



The former Ajax star is currently enjoying his new challenge, scoring six goals in 16 appearances for the Hammers since joining them in August 2023.

Kudus has had his spectacular bicycle kick strike against Brentford has been nominated for goal of the month November in the Premier League.



The goal has been nominated together with seven other magnificent goals scored in the month.



