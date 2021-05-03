Mohammed Kudus lifts Eredivisie title with Ajax

Mohammed KuduS with his teammates

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, won the Dutch Eredivisie title with Ajax Amsterdam on Sunday in his first season in the Netherlands.

Ajax clinched their 35th Dutch league title with a 4-0 victory over Emmen. Jurrien Timber, Sebastien Haller, Davy Klaassen and Devyne Rensch scored for Ajax in the game.



Erik Ten Hag’s side holds a 14-point advantage over second-place PSV Eindhoven, with three games to the end of the season.



Kudus was a 77th-minute substitute in the coronation game. He came on to replace Ryan Gravenberch.

It is his second title with Ajax in the space of two weeks after they beat Vitesse Arnhem 2-1 in the cup final.



The 20-year-old, who joined Ajax from Nordsjaelland in the summer transfer window, featured in fourteen league games so far, scored two times, and provided three assists.



He had a bright start to life at Ajax, but a knee injury he picked up on his Champions League debut against Liverpool that kept him out for almost four months hampered his progress.