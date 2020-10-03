Mohammed Kudus likely to miss game against FC Groningen - Ten Hag

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Ajax star Mohammed Kudus dropped out during training this week and will probably miss the game at FC Groningen on Sunday.

Mohammed Kudus played in the league matches against Vitesse and RKC excelling in both games. The Ghanaian midfielder recently joined the Dutch giants from Danish club FC Nodsjaelland.



Ryan Gravenberch will be back on Sunday. He played strongly in the exhibition games leading up to the new season.

“Without him we have been building up a bit viscous in recent weeks”, says Ten Hag.



“Although we have also seen Mohammed Kudus at work in his position. However, he dropped out during training and is now not fit for competition,” he added.