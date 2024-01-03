Sports

News

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Sports
6

Mohammed Kudus listed among top 15 stars of AFCON 2023 - Report

Kudus Mohammed 4556989 908968.jfif Mohammed Kudus

Wed, 3 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has been listed among the top 15 stars ahead of the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The West Ham player was ranked 6th best in a list by football portal, 90 mins.

2

It was led by Egypt's Mohamed Salah, followed by African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) with the third to fifth slots occupied by Sadio Mane (Senegal), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) and Algeria's Riyad Mahrez.

Kudus is the only Ghanaian player on the list.

He is due to join the Black Stars camp in Kumasi ahead of the AFCON which kicks off in a week.

His performances for West Ham have made him a key player for Chris Hughton's charges as Ghana seeks to redeem itself after a horrible last outing.

90 min Football - Ranking of top players playing at 2023 AFCON

Mohamed Salah

Victor Osimhen

Sadio Mane

Achraf Hakimi

Riyad Mahrez

Mohammed Kudus

Victor Boniface

Andre Onana

Ismael Bennacer

Serhou Guirassy

Edmond Tapsoba

Yves Bissouma

Pape Matar Sarr

Nicolas Jackson

Hakim Ziyech

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: