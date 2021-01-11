Mohammed Kudus makes injury return for Ajax

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus made his long-awaited return to action over the weekend for Ajax Amsterdam in the Dutch Eredivisie league.

The young midfielder has been out of action since October after sustaining a knee injury.



On Sunday, the 20-year-old came on in the 79th minute for Ajax in their top of the table clash against PSV Eindhoven.



Kudus’ return is a major boost for Ajax who have been without him since October when he picked up that injury against Liverpool.

He underwent surgery and after three months of recuperation made his first appearance over the weekend.



He had scored 1 goal and provided 3 assists before the injury. Ajax remain top of the Eredivisie, one point above challengers PSV.