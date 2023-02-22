Mohammed Kudus makes ten goal contributions in the Eredivise

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus is one of the shining lights in Ajax Amsterdam's inconsistent season in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The Dutch giants dropped a lot of points under former coach Alfred Schreuder but they have won four and drew one in their last five games in the league.



Alfred Schreuder was fired after only half a season at the Dutch powerhouse following a string of seven matches without a victory for the four-time European champions.



Mohammed Kudus has made ten goal contributions in the league so far, nine goals, and one assist.



Kudus has also been sensational in the Uefa Champions League this season he has scored four goals and assisted two.

Former Dutch footballer Jan Mulder has labeled Mohammed Kudus as the best player at Ajax.



“Kudus is Ajax’s best player. What a class player," Mulder told Ziggo Sport.



“Why didn’t he always play under Schreuder? He often sat on the bench!



“You let him play three or four games in a row and you immediately see his class.”