Sports News

Mohammed Kudus' market value increases

Ghanaian international, Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus, signed by Ajax Amsterdam, saw his market value grow by €2.7 million, to the level of his transfer sum, which was €9 million.

The new market value of the 19-year-old golden boy nominee is a consequence of a strong season as part of a young FC Nordsjaelland side.



In all competitions this season for FC Nordsjaelland Kudus scored 11 goals with one assist in 27 games.



The other Ghanaian players in FC Nordsjaelland also saw their market values increase significantly, Isaac Atanga (+€0.7m to €2m) and Kamal-Deen Sulemana, who received his first market value, and is now worth €1 million.

Ajax fans were very happy with the club for securing the signature of the sensational teenager who is also a golden boy nominee.



Mohammed Kudus has been tipped to excel with Ajax Amsterdam.

