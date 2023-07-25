Mohammed Kudus misses Ajax training

Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus missed the club's training on Tuesday, July 25, 2022, due to an injury.

The club confirmed in a statement released on Tuesday that the Ghanaian was absent in the team's morning session, adding that he suffered a minor injury.



"Kudus is absent from training for medical reasons. He stayed indoors and received treatment for a minor injury."



Mohammed Kudus is currently looking to exit the Dutch side this summer after popping up on several European Club's radar.



The Black Stars midfielder has reportedly drawn strong interest from Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion while Chelsea have made injury about him.

Ajax, who are willing to let go of Kudus, have set a €50 million price tag on the Ghanaian whose contract runs out in 2025.





