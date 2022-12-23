0
Mohammed Kudus named among 2022 World Cup breakout stars

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has been named among the best eleven of players regarded as breakout stars for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

The Ajax attacker is one of the 26 players that made Ghana’s squad for the global showpiece staged in Qatar.

At the tournament, Mohammed Kudus established himself as the poster boy for the Black Stars and caught the eye of the world with his displays in all three Group H matches.

In the second group match against South Korea, the 22-year-old bagged a brace to lead Ghana to a 3-2 win.

Although the other matches against Portugal and Uruguay will end in defeats, Mohammed Kudus still played some eye-catching football to set himself apart.

Reviewing the performance of the players at the world cup, he has been named in TransferRoom’s best eleven of the FIFA World Cup’s breakout stars.

