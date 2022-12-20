Mohammed Kudus named as one of best U-23 players in 2022 World Cup

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has been named in the best eleven U23 team at the World Cup, according to Whoscored.com.

The Ajax and Ghana midfielder impressed at the World Cup despite playing only three games as the Black Stars bowed out of the tournament.



Kudus, according to the ratings by Whoscored.com. scored 7.53 out of 10 to join the likes of Bukayo Saka, Cody Gakpo and Vinicius Jr in the team.



The attacking midfielder scored two goals and provided an assist in three matches at the World Cup.



His brace against South Korea ensured the Black Stars defeated the Asians in their second Group H game.

And despite winning Ghana a penalty in the game against Uruguay, captain Andre Ayew missed as Ghana lost 2-0 to the South Americans.



"Mohammed Kudus makes the U23 team of the tournament for his excellent showings in the group stages for Ghana. The Black Stars failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition, yet Kudus was superb as noted by his WhoScored rating of 7.53. Two goals, both scored in an entertaining 3-2 win over South Korea, helped bump the Ajax star's score up," wrote Whoscored.com.



Kudus has returned to Holland, rejoining his Ajax teammates for mid-season training ahead of the resumption of the Dutch Eredivisie.