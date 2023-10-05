Mohammed Kudus named in West Ham Utd's line-up to face Freiburg

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has been handed his third start as he is named in West Ham United's team for their second Europa League group game against Freiburg.

Kudus leads the lines in an attacking trio of him, Jarrod Bowen, and Lucas Paqueta.



The Ghanaian scored on his first start when West Ham beat Serbian side Backa Topola at the London Stadium.



The 23-year-old has now set for his six appearances for the Hammers in all competitions playing a total of 508 minutes.



Mohammed Kudus joined West Ham United in a transfer deal worth €42 million. He penned a five-year deal with the club with an option to extend by a year.

The game is set for 16:45 kick-off time.



Full line-up below





EE/KPE