Mohammed Kudus names Thiago Alcantara as his idol

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has spoken about his admiration for the Spanish and Liverpool ace, Thiago Alcantara.
According to Mohammed Kudus, he grew up loving attacking players, and Thiago Alcantara fits into the caliber of players he wants to play like.
Kudus faced Thiago at Anfield when Ajax lost 2-1 to Liverpool and the Ghanaian loved the opposition he got from the Spanish international.
“As a child, I enjoyed his playing. I like creativity and joy of playing, Kudus explains his love for Thiago," he told Ajax TV.
"When I played in Denmark, a friend of mine arranged a shirt from him. That was fantastic. The shirt hangs at my house and I'm very proud of it.
“Sometimes he plays on 'six' but then, despite his defensive duties, he doesn't lose his creativity.
"No matter where he plays, he always finds the balance between defending and attacking. That's how I want to play too," he added.
Mohammed Kudus will face Thiago Alcantara again on matchday five of the UEFA Champions League at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday, October 26.
