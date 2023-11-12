Mohammed Kudus needs to be a bit more creative - West Ham boss David Moyes

Mohammed Kudus

Ahead of West Ham United's English Premier League match against Nottingham Forest, manager David Moyes has urged Mohammed Kudus to enhance his creativity.

Moyes said this during a pre-game press conference as the Hammers geared up to face Nottingham at the London Stadium on Sunday, November 12, at 14:00 GMT.



Despite Kudus' commendable performances and two goals in eight EPL appearances since joining from Ajax Amsterdam, Moyes emphasized the need for the 23-year-old Ghanaian midfielder to contribute more creativity to the team.

“Bits of his play have been very, very good. I’m looking for him to be more creative. Mo has made a big impact and he’s settling into the Premier League. He’s got a few goals and I think the crowd know how well he’s doing.”



West Ham United will be hoping to get back to winning ways before the international break after suffering back-to-back losses against Everton and Brentford, with Kudus starting both games.