Mohammed Kudus nets winning goal for Ajax in narrow victory against NEC

Kudus FnbulMBWAI 1wX.jfif Kudus made a good run into the area of NEC and connected to a good cross from the left side

Mon, 6 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus displayed impressive form on Sunday afternoon to lead Ajax to another win in the Dutch Eredivisie.

In a Round 24 encounter against NEC Nijmegen in the ongoing Dutch top-flight league campaign, the Black Stars poster boy started for his team in the attack.

Playing in a front-three attack, Mohammed Kudus showed a lot of strength and fought for his team.

At the end of a goalless draw from the first half, the talented youngster made a difference for his team in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

He made a good run into the area of NEC and connected to a good cross from the left side of the Ajax attack.

With a small deflection, Mohammed Kudus’ effort found the back of the net to lead Ajax to a vital 1-0 win at the end of the contest.

The victory means that Ajax are just 3 points behind league leaders Feyenoord.

Following his goal today, Mohammed Kudus now has 10 goals and one assist in 23 Dutch Eredivisie games this season.

