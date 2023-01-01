Mohammed Kudus nominated for 2022 SWAG Personality of the Year

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

The Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced the 2022 sports top performers for honors at the 47th SWAG Awards in Accra.

SWAG General Secretary Charles Osei Asibey, in a statement, said, “the short listed nominees went through a sturdy ritual of careful but rigorous process in the determination of to p performers for honors”.



About 40 sportsmen and women together with Sports Administrators and institutions in 29 categories will be rewarded for excellence in the 2022 year under review.



SWAG will also announce and decorate the winners of the Sports Journalist of the Year and SWAG President’s Awards respectively on the night.



The 47th MTN SWAG Awards will be held at the Accra International Conference Center on January 28 in New Year.



Full List below:



Personality of the Year



Joseph Paul Amoah – Athletics



Mohammed Kudus - Football



Abraham Mensah – Amateur Boxing



Armwrestler of the Year



Grace Mintah – Female



Athlete of the Year, Female



Abigail Kwarteng, Triple Jumper



Deborah Acquah, Long Jumper



Rose Yeboah Amoanimaah, High Jumper



Athlete of the Year, Male



Joseph Paul Amoah – 200Mts



Benjamin Kwaku Azamati – 100Mts



Badminton Player of the Year

Alphous Kelvin



Boxer of the Year, Amateur



Abraham Mensah



Joseph Commey



Chess Player of the Year



Dr. Kwabena Adu Poku



Club of the Year



Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC



Coach of the Year



Ofori Asare – Amateur Boxing



Husseini Akueteh Addy Armwrestling



Prosper Nartey Ogum Asante Kotoko



Nana Darkwa, Ampem Darkoa



Cricketer of the Year



Samson Awiah Aweh



Cyclist of the Year



Anthony Boafo Boakye Dankwa



Discovery of the Year



Joseph Commey

Raphael Nii Ankrah



Dedication and Valour



Lepowura Mohammed Nurudeen Jawula



Footballer of the Year (Male)



Andre Dede Ayew



Mohammed Kudus



Thomas Partey



Footballer of the Year (Female)



Blessing Shine Agomashie (ASFAR, Morocco)



Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa)



Doris Boaduwaa (Hasaacas Ladies, Ghana)



Footballer of the Player (Home Based)



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Hearts of Oak



Yaw Annor – Ashantigold



Ibrahim Danlad – Asante Kotoko



Hockey Player of the Year (Female)



Adizatu Sulemana (GRA Ladies)



Lifetime Achievement Award



Awuley Quaye

Nii Dodoo Ankrah



Para-Athlete of the Year



Patricia Nyamekye



Professional Golfer of the Year



Kojo Barnii (Damang Golf Club)



Table Tennis Most Exciting Player



Israel Akili



Tennis Player of the Year



Samuel Osei Agbesi Antwi



Volleyball Player of the Year



Rashaka Katadat (Ghana Army)



SWAG TOP 5 Federations



Ghana Athletics



Ghana Armwrestling



Amateur Boxing



Professional Boxing



Ghana Football Association



Ghana Cycling



Ghana Tennis

Swimmer of the Year



Abeiku Gyekye Jackson



Special and Meritorious Awards



Kingsley Owusu Achiaw, Bechem United



Reks Brobbey (Ghana’s Fatest Human)



Christine Ashley, Chess



Ashford Tettey Oku, Football Administrator



Danny List, Professional Golfer



Tom Vemon, Right to Dream



Rustum Gameli Senorgbe



Corporate Awards



Max TV



SES HD+



One On One Foundation



Captain One Golf Society



Tennis Foundation SWAG President’s Award



To be determined



SWAG Journalist of the Year



To be determined