Mohammed Kudus nominated for Premier League Player of December

West Ham United midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus is up for an honour as the Premier League’s most outstanding player in December.

Kudus has been nominated for the monthly award for the outstanding display he put in the Premier League during the busy December period.



In six matches played during the month, Kudus scored four times for the Hamers who moved to sixth on the Premier League table.



In West Ham United’s victories over Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspurs, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Kudus was in the thick of affairs either scoring or creating opportunities for his team.



He is competing for the award with Bournemouth duo Marcos Senesi and Dominic Solanke, as well as Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Chelsea's Cole Palmer.



Meanwhile, Kudus is expected to join Ghana’s camp for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, 04 January 2024.



The forward’s arrival was delayed due to a slight injury that needed clearance from the West Ham medical team but has been passed fit to join his national teammates in camp.

His arrival and that of Inaki Williams will complete the team for Chris Hughton who is looking to impress in his tournament outing as Ghana coach.



The Black Stars will commence their tournament on Sunday, January 14, 2024, against Cape Verde before playing Egypt four days later.



They will wrap up the Group B with Mozambique on Monday, January 22, 2024



