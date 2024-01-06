Mohammed Kudus now 50th most valuable footballer in the world - Report

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus is now the 50th most valuable football player in the world, this is according to CIES Football Observatory.

The 23-year-old joined West Ham United in the summer transfer window after a lot of clubs showed interest in securing his services.



Five months on, Mohammed Kudus is a key man for the Hammers and is regarded as one of the best players in the ongoing English Premier League campaign.



Halfway through the 2023/24 football season, Mohammed Kudus has scored 10 goals in all competitions for West Ham United.



Following his remarkable display for West Ham United, Mohammed Kudus’ value has now skyrocketed to a whopping €93.8 million, this is according to CIES Football Observatory.

In the list of most valuable players released by CIES Football Observatory, the Ghana star is ranked the 50th most valuable football player in the world.



The player ranked most valuable in the world is Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham. His current value of 267.5 million euros.



Other players in the top 10 include Erlind Haaland, Vinicius Jnr, Rodrygo Goes, as well as Phil Foden.