1
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Kudus open to Premier League move despite Barcelona interest

Mohammed Kudus Ghana March 2021 Fwqdrpqny3k01uroi9beexhr4 Ghana forward, Kudus Mohammed

Mon, 5 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward, Kudus Mohammed is open to the Premier League despite strong interest from Barcelona.

The 22-year-old was a delight to watch at the World Cup in Qatar despite Ghana's early exit.

Kudus scored two goals and grabbed an assist.

Barcelona director, Jordi Cruyff confirmed that the Catalan Club have been chasing the Ajax attacker for years.

"We've been tracking Mohammed Kudus for more than one year. We can't say now that Barça want Kudus,” the Barca Sporting Director told RAC 1, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

"But he's attracting interest. He's scoring goals and in Holland, they discuss a lot about his position, so yes - I know him well.”

With Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea interested in the promising forward, the former FC Nordsjaelland is open to the Premier League according to reports.

The report add that Ajax are likely to ask for around £40million to part with their attacking midfielder who scored twice in the World Cup group stage.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: