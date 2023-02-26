Mohammed Kudus plays full throttle for Ajax in 2-1 comeback win against Vitesse

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus was in action for Ajax on Sunday afternoon when the team locked horns with Vitesse.

In a Round 23 encounter of this season’s Dutch Eredivisie campaign, the forward started in a front three and operated from the left flanks.



Following a cagey start to the game by both teams, the home team, Vitesse took the lead in the 30th minute through Marko Van Ginkel.



Two minutes later, however, a Davy Klaasen strike restored parity for Ajax to keep the team in the game.

In the second half, Ajax put up a top performance and scored the decisive winning goal in the 54th minute thanks to a strike from Edson Alvarez.



With no reply from Vitesse, the away team amassed the maximum three points after a 2-1 win at full time.



In the game today, Ghana star Mohammed Kudus lasted the entire duration of the game.