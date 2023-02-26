1
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Kudus plays full throttle for Ajax in 2-1 comeback win against Vitesse

Kudus FnbulMBWAI 1wX.jfif Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Sun, 26 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus was in action for Ajax on Sunday afternoon when the team locked horns with Vitesse.

In a Round 23 encounter of this season’s Dutch Eredivisie campaign, the forward started in a front three and operated from the left flanks.

Following a cagey start to the game by both teams, the home team, Vitesse took the lead in the 30th minute through Marko Van Ginkel.

Two minutes later, however, a Davy Klaasen strike restored parity for Ajax to keep the team in the game.

In the second half, Ajax put up a top performance and scored the decisive winning goal in the 54th minute thanks to a strike from Edson Alvarez.

With no reply from Vitesse, the away team amassed the maximum three points after a 2-1 win at full time.

In the game today, Ghana star Mohammed Kudus lasted the entire duration of the game.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Related Articles: