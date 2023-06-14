Mohammed Kudus ranked among top five dribblers in Europe's top seven leagues

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed has been ranked as the fourth player with the most take-ons completed in the top seven European League.

According to Squawka, Kudus completed 91 dribbles in the just-ended season, placing him fourth on a list consisting of Lionel Messi, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Samuel Chukwueze, and other notable names.



Vinicius Junior tops the list with 112 completed dribbles, Messi is second with 102, Jeremy Doku is third with 96, Kudus is fourth with 90, and Lee Kang-In rounds out the top five with 90 completed dribbles.



Mohammed Kudus' dribble statistic means he was the second U-23 player with the most successful dribbles in Europe's top seven league after Vinicius.

The Ajax man enjoyed his best season since his move to the Dutch side in 2020. He scored 18 goals and provided 6 assists in 42 games in all competitions.





Only two players completed 100+ take-ons in Europe's top seven leagues during the 2022/23 season:



◉ 112 - Vini Jr.

◎ 102 - Lionel Messi



The heir to the throne. ???? pic.twitter.com/nhIRlrWwRJ — Squawka (@Squawka) June 14, 2023

EE/KPE