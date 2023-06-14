0
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Kudus ranked among top five dribblers in Europe's top seven leagues

Kudus Mohammed 5768798 Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Wed, 14 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed has been ranked as the fourth player with the most take-ons completed in the top seven European League.

According to Squawka, Kudus completed 91 dribbles in the just-ended season, placing him fourth on a list consisting of Lionel Messi, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Samuel Chukwueze, and other notable names.

Vinicius Junior tops the list with 112 completed dribbles, Messi is second with 102, Jeremy Doku is third with 96, Kudus is fourth with 90, and Lee Kang-In rounds out the top five with 90 completed dribbles.

Mohammed Kudus' dribble statistic means he was the second U-23 player with the most successful dribbles in Europe's top seven league after Vinicius.

The Ajax man enjoyed his best season since his move to the Dutch side in 2020. He scored 18 goals and provided 6 assists in 42 games in all competitions.



EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Defence Minister, CDS found guilty of Contempt of Court
IGP petitioned to investigate Sinare Brothers, others
Ghanaian teenager beats father to death in New York – Report
Why Adwoa Safo was absent from Parliament - Spokesperson explains
Bawumia sets the records straight on British citizenship allegations
Alleged NPP ‘macho man’ beaten for stopping Captain Smart show
Prof Frimpong-Boateng sued for defamation
Related Articles: