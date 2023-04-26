0
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Kudus ranked among top performers in 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League

Mohammed Kudus Goal Of The Month .jfif Mohammed Kudus

Wed, 26 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, was rated among the top performers of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League season.

Kudus is ranked among the top 10 players with the most goals and assists combined in the competition.

Despite Ajax suffering a group stage exit from the competition, Kudus managed a combined 7 goals involvement.

He scored four goals and provided 2 assists in 6 matches. He had two of his goals- one against Rangers and the other against Liverpool nominated for goal of the week.

Mohammed Kudus averaged 1.41 goals per 90 minutes which ranked third on the list of players with the best goal per 90 minutes statistics.

The midfielder has had a memorable season amassing 25 goals and contributions for both club and country this season.

He has scored 18 goals and provided 5 assists for Ajax in 34 games in all competitions. He scored two goals for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and made a name as one of the best U-23 players of the tournament.



EE/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwesi Pratt clashes with Okoe Boye over Bawumia's policies
Barker-Vormawor shares picture of 7 physician assistants detained for picketing at MoH
Galamsey report: – Randy Abbey slams presidency
Dramatic scenes at court premises as 'killer' cop makes first appearance
Bawumia mocks ‘policy-less’ Mahama
Frimpong-Boateng 'cautions' Oppong Nkrumah
Akufo-Addo names Gertrude Torkonoo as next Chief Justice
State witnesses not willing to testify in Opuni-Agongo case – AG tells court
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
Related Articles: