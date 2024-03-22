Mohammed Kudus reacts to lovely video of young West Ham fan replicating his 'take the seat' celebration

Mohammed Kudus and young West Ham fan

Mohammed Kudus' 'take the seat' celebration appears to be gaining popularity among West Ham United fans as a young boy has been captured re-enacting the celebration after scoring a goal at home.

In a wholesome video shared by his mother, Stacey Brotherwood on X, the child, who was in West Ham kits, replicated Kudus' solo goal against Freiburg in the Europa League by dribbling across the room before finishing it off.



Right after hitting the net, he picked up a seat and sat on it in a manner akin to Kudus' celebration after he scored the first of his two goals in the Europa League match played on Thursday, March 14, 2024.



The mother mentioned in the caption that the household is obsessed with the Ghanaian footballer, adding that she had to buy bandage for her child to perfectly replicate the celebration.



"We’re now Kudus obsessed. To the point, I had to buy a bandage for his wrist ⚒️ @KudusMohammedGH"



The Ghanaian superstar replied to the tweet with two emojis showing his admiration for the young fan.

Mohammed Kudus is having a memorable debut season at West Ham with some of their fans touting him as the Premier League's signing of the season.



He has scored 11 goals and provided 4 assists in 34 matches in all competitions since joining West Ham United in August 2023.





EE/EK