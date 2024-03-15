Mohammed Kudus reacts to spectacular goal against Freiburg in Europa League

Kudus being embraced by his teammate Lucas Paqueta

Ghanaian sensation Mohammed Kudus showcased his brilliance on the European stage once again, delivering a stellar performance for West Ham in their commanding 5-0 victory over Freiburg in the Europa League on Thursday.

Under the guidance of manager David Moyes, West Ham displayed a five-star performance, securing their passage to the quarterfinals of the competition with an impressive 5-1 aggregate scoreline.



Kudus, who earned the Man of the Match award for his outstanding contribution, etched his name in the highlight reel with a sensational goal and scored a brace on the day.



Demonstrating his skill and agility, he manoeuvred past five Freiburg defenders before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper to open the scoring for West Ham.

Reflecting on his remarkable goal, Kudus expressed his satisfaction, acknowledging it as one of the finest moments of his career.



He remarked, "I think so [it’s in my top five goals]. I will need to look at it again. It’s one of my dreams as a player, taking players on and trying to create something out of nothing, so when I got the space, I thought, let’s go for it."



With this goal, Kudus has now tallied an impressive five goals in seven appearances in the Europa League this season.