Mohammed Kudus rejoins Ajax teammates after Ghana’s early exit from World Cup

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has returned to Ajax to prepare for the second half of the 2022/2023 football season.

After Ghana's early elimination from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Ghana international returned to the de Toekomst training ground.



Kudus 22, was named man of the match against South Korea and scored two goals at the Mundial. He played in all three games in Group H, but Ghana could not advance past the group stage.



His outstanding performance at the World Cup received massive praise from Ghanaians and football pundits around the world. Top clubs in Europe have also added him to their list of players to buy.



This season Mohammed Kudus has made 14 appearances and scored five goals in the Dutch Eredivisie. Ajax is currently 2nd on the league table with 30 points after 14 games.



His last game for Ajax before flying to Qatar was the 3-3 draw with FC Emmen.

Below are the pictures:



