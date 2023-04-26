0
Mohammed Kudus resumes training ahead of Dutch Cup final

Wed, 26 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has returned to training ahead of Dutch Cup final.

The Ghanaian has been on the sideline for almost a month since suffering a hamstring injury against Fayenorrd.

His return date was not specified as head coach John Hightenga says his condition day by day would determine his recovery.

Mohammed Kudus took part in the team's full training on April 26, 2023, to mark his full recovery.

The 22-year-old would be available for their club's cup final against PSV on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Kudus was the main man for Ajax before his injury. He scored 18 goals and provided 5 assists for Ajax in 34 games in all competitions.

