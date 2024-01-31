Mohammed Kudus returning from AFCON good news for West Ham - David Moyes

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United manager David Moyes expressed satisfaction with Ghana's Mohammed Kudus' return to The Hammers' squad from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, describing it as a positive development.

Speaking in his pre-game press conference ahead of West Ham's English Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth on Thursday, February 1, Moyes provided injury updates, noting that Kudus is back from AFCON, while Edson Álvarez is also improving.



“Updates on injuries – there’s nothing really to bring up to date on injuries. Mo Kudus is back from AFCON, which is good, and Edson Álvarez is doing much better” Moyes said.



Kudus, a standout performer for West Ham this season since joining in late August 2023 from Ajax Amsterdam, made a successful return to the London side after his AFCON campaign.



The 23-year-old, who scored twice in two games during his debut AFCON appearance, missed Ghana's earlier loss to Cape Verde due to a hamstring injury.

Moyes assured that there are no lingering injury concerns with Kudus, who played a crucial role in West Ham's performances this season.



The team faced challenges in his absence, drawing against Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion, and losing to Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup.



With Kudus back in the squad, Moyes looks forward to strengthening West Ham's lineup for upcoming games.