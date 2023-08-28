Mohammed Kudus reveals Andre Ayew's role in West Ham move

Mohammed Kudus and Andre Ayew

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has opened up on how Andre Dede Ayew influenced his decision to join Premier League side, West Ham.

Mohammed Kudus who plays with Andre Ayew in the Ghana national team revealed that the Black Stars captain often speaks highly of his former club and that played a key role in his decision to join the Hammers.



Although John Paintsil was the first Ghanaian to play for West Ham, the former FC Nordsjaelland player disclosed that he didn't get the opportunity to speak with the ex-Black Stars defender.



"Ayew has been speaking highly of West Ham, John Paintsil is way older so I didn't get the chance to speak with him but Andre Ayew is still in the national team.



"He speaks a lot about his experiences at most clubs and West Ham is one of the clubs he speaks highly of," Mohammed Kudus said

Mohammed Kudus will be wearing jersey number 14, the same jersey number John Paintsil wore while at the club.



The 23-year-old Ghanaian joined the Hammers on a 5-year deal from Dutch club Ajax at an estimated cost of 45 million euros.



JNA/KPE