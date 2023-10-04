Mohammed Kudus reveals best moment with West Ham United

Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus has revealed his favourite moment with West Ham United after joining the Hammers in August 2023.
Kudus is yet to start a game in the Premier League but has been included in the starting lineup on two occasions, both in cup competitions.
He started against TSC Topola in West Ham's opening game in the Europa League and scored twice but has been used from the bench in the Premier League games despite impressing from the bench.
In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, Kudus, 23, was quizzed about his best moment as a West Ham United. All players took turns to reveal their favorite moment.
“I will say being on top of our group in the Europa League”, he told West Ham United media ahead of their trip to Germany for their second Group A game.
Kudus has been included in David Moye’s team as they jet off to face SC Freiburg in the Europa League game on Thursday, October 5 at the Europa-Park Stadion.
West Ham United opened their account with a 3-1 victory over Backa Topola on Thursday, September 21 where Kudus Mohammed registered a brace for the Londoners.
Watch the video below:
Tell us your favourite moment of the season so far ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0JFcGKZixd— West Ham United (@WestHam) October 4, 2023
LSN/KPE
