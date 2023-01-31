0
Mohammed Kudus reveals ‘greatest moment’ of his career

Mohammed Kudus.png Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has described his brace at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the greatest moment of his career.

Mohammed Kudus scored two goals in Ghana’s 3-2 win over South Korea to become the first Ghanaian to score a brace at the Mundial.

The goal also made him become the youngest African player after Ahmed Musa of Nigeria to net a brace in a match at the Mundial.

Speaking in an interview with Ajax, Kudus was excited to have put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians with his goals.

“I think it is one of the greatest highlights. When the World Cup is playing, it is all that is being talked about in the country at that moment,” the Black Stars midfielder said when quizzed about the greatest moments in his fledging career.

“I think for this game it was really nice to see the country really on a different energy. You can see the impact football has on people.

“Almost every single person was watching the World Cup in Ghana. It's just nice that I’m in a position where I can make people happy with the work I do. This is really a big motivation to see all these people cheering and supporting me,” he added.

Ghana won one match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they exited the tournament at the group stage after losing two group matches.



